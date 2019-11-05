China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal -Politico
China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.
Beijing is also pressing the U.S. to remove a 15% tariff that was imposed on roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
