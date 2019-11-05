Several injured as clash between police, protestors erupt in Santiago

Several people injured after clashes between anti-government protestors and police erupted during a rally in the Chilean capital on Monday. The police forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd convened by more than 100 Chilean organizations to protests against government policies, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Two police officials received serious burns to their faces and necks after the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at the police. The protests began in early October after the government announced a hike in subway fares.

Despite a government reshuffle which included the replacement of interior and finance ministers, the protests transformed into a leaderless national movement with broader demands over education, health services and economic inequality. (ANI)

Also Read: Modi pays tribute to police forces on Police Commemoration Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)