Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN25 CHINA-INDIA-RCEP Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it will follow the principle of "mutual understanding and accommodation" to resolve the outstanding issues raised by India for not joining the Beijing-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). By K J M Varma
FGN23 PAK-LD PROTEST Pak PM Imran agrees to all of Opposition's demands except his resignation: Report
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the 'Azadi March' protesters, led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, except their call for his resignation. By Sajjad Hussain
FGN26 PAK-INDIAN-2NDLD SIKHS 2,200 Indian Sikhs reach Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening
Lahore: Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, ahead of the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor this week. By M Zulqernain
FGN5 US-TRUMP-XI Trump invites Xi to US to sign phase one of trade agreement, says official
Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign the phase one of a bilateral trade deal when it is agreed upon, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha
