Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:08 IST
FGN25 CHINA-INDIA-RCEP Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China

Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it will follow the principle of "mutual understanding and accommodation" to resolve the outstanding issues raised by India for not joining the Beijing-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). By K J M Varma

FGN28 UK-MOTI-EXTRADITION Dawood aide Jabir Moti uses Jeffrey Epstein suicide to decry US prison conditions

London: Jabir Moti, referred to as a "top lieutenant" of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D Company, used American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's suicide to decry prison conditions in the US as he appeared before a UK court in his ongoing fight against his extradition. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 PAK-LD PROTEST Pak PM Imran agrees to all of Opposition's demands except his resignation: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the 'Azadi March' protesters, led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, except their call for his resignation. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN26 PAK-INDIAN-2NDLD SIKHS 2,200 Indian Sikhs reach Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening

Lahore: Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, ahead of the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor this week. By M Zulqernain

FGN5 US-TRUMP-XI Trump invites Xi to US to sign phase one of trade agreement, says official

Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign the phase one of a bilateral trade deal when it is agreed upon, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 US-UN-2NDLD CLIMATE US notifies UN of its withdrawal from landmark Paris climate accord

Washington: The US has formally notified the UN of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 US-CHHATH Over 500 Indian-Americans throng Potomac river to celebrate Chhath in US

Washington: Over 500 Indian-Americans gathered on the banks of the Potomac River here to celebrate the Chhath puja, with several women attired in colourful traditional sarees worshipping the rising sun. By Lalit K Jha

FGN31 US-BOEING-LD CEO Boeing Chairman praises Muilenburg, signals he will stay

New York: Boeing's chairman on Tuesday gave a forceful vote of confidence in CEO Dennis Muilenburg amid calls in Congress for the embattled Boeing chief executive to resign after two deadly crashes. (AFP)

FGN15 TURKEY-BAGHDADI-2NDLD-SISTER Turkey says it captured sister of dead IS leader

Istanbul:Turkish forces in northern Syria have detained a sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who was killed in a US raid, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday. (AFP) PTI MRJ

