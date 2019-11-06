France says troops kill a leading jihadist in the Sahel
French troops killed one of the Sahel region's leading jihadists on Oct. 9, France's defense minister said on Tuesday. Ali Maychou was the No. 2 in command of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents in West Africa's Sahara.
Violence by Islamist militants has proliferated in the sparsely-populated Sahel in recent years, with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State using central and Northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.
Also Read: New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- troops
- jihadists
- French
- Sahel
- France
- No
- al Qaeda
- insurgents
- umbrella group
- State
- West Africa
- Sahara
- militants
ALSO READ
Seems some sort of censorship in place in West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as state officials refuse to attend his meeting
WB Guv told to seek permission from state govt in order to hold meeting with district officials
Tito Mboweni to table Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament
Britain lifts advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh resort - statement
QS India rankings: CU tops among state-run varsities