REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:30 p.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. SGT

Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling Fordow centrifuges

DUBAI/GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a highly symbolic breach that will complicate European efforts to salvage Tehran’s nuclear deal. U.S.

USA-ANTITRUST-PROCUREMENT/ U.S. Justice Department to announce procurement collusion 'strike force'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department is set to announce a strike force aimed at identifying and prosecuting companies that fix prices or collude to push up the cost of the billions of dollars worth of U.S. government purchases, according to a Justice Department official. FLORIDA-NEW-YORK-TIMES/

Florida county to revisit rejection of digital New York Times for libraries (Reuters) - Responding to a public furor, a Florida county board on Tuesday said it would revisit its decision to reject its library system’s request for a digital subscription to the New York Times, whose reporting one member had called “fake news.”

BUSINESS WALGREENS-BOOTS-M-A-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Walgreens has explored taking drug store chain private - sources (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has been exploring whether to go private following private equity interest in the U.S drug store chain, which has a market value of more than $55 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

WEWORK-SURVIVAL-ANALYSIS/ WeWork still on life support, rivals say it must cut costs fast

NEW YORK (Reuters) - SoftBank may be rescuing WeWork with a $9.5 billion cash injection but most rivals say they believe the office space sharing company is still in critical condition. ENTERTAINMENT

MEDIA-STREAMINGVIDEO/ How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?

(Reuters) - When Apple Inc’s video streaming service made its debut on Friday, it came with $2 billion worth of original programming - a feature widely considered to be the most powerful magnet for new subscribers. FILM-SPINALTAP/

'Spinal Tap' creators settle lawsuit with Vivendi's UMG (Reuters) - Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary “This is Spinal Tap”, said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group over the film’s soundtrack recordings.

SPORTS HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/

Horse racing: Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards’ protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Djokovic, Federer drawn in same group for ATP Finals

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn in the same group for this month’s year-ending ATP Finals in London while new world number one Rafa Nadal was drawn with defending champion Alexander Zverev in the tournament’s draw on Tuesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank provides livestream of President Kashkari/Thrivent Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis provides livestream of President Neel Kashkari's moderated question-and-answer session before the closed Thrivent Financial Business Development Conference, in Minneapolis, Minn.

5 Nov 23:00 ET EU-CHINA/TRADE

EU, China sign deal to protect food names in trade push The European Union and China agree to protect 100 of each other's specialty food and drinks, such as Greek feta, champagne or Chinese bean paste, in a deal designed to boost trade in agri-food products.

6 Nov EUROPE-GAS/

European Annual Gas Conference The for this year's conference is Emerging Pathways for Gas & LNG in the Decarbonising European Energy Landscape. Speakers include gas executives from Gazprom, Total, Shell, ENI etc.

6 Nov NZX-MARKETS/

New Zealand's NZX says systems issues to delay market opening New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd said the opening of markets will be delayed on Wednesday due to system issues.

6 Nov EGYPT-ECONOMY/TRANSPORTATION (PIX) (TV)

Egypt's tech-enabled transport market sees booming competition The tech-enabled transportation market in Egypt is booming, as different players including global ride-hailing giant Uber, which has 900,000 active drivers in the country, compete in the increasingly crowded market.

6 Nov CZECH-STRIKE/

Czech teachers strike to back union wage demands Teachers at elementary and secondary schools will hold a one-day strike to support demands for 10 percent wage increase, above the 8 percent planned by the government. Teachers have long been underpaid relative to other professions where higher education is required.

6 Nov UGANDA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with chief executive of Uganda Railways Corporation Interview with the chief executive of state-run Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on plans to rehabilitate the country's century-old meter-gauge line, funding for that and whether revamping of the old line means plans for a Chinese-funded standard gauge railway project have been abandoned.

6 Nov 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT USA-SEC/PUBLICCOMPANIES (PIX)

Investors left exposed as Trump's SEC fortifies America Inc The United States' top market cop is slowly taking the shackles off corporations.

6 Nov 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session o current economic conditions or monetary policy before the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York.

6 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/ (PIX)

CVS Health Corp reports third-quarter earnings CVS Health Corp is expected to report on Wednesday third-quarter profit driven by increased U.S. prescription drug prices fueling rebates to its pharmacy benefits business.

6 Nov 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for November.

6 Nov 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

John Williams at New York Event NY Fed president John Williams speaks at a WSJ future of work event.

6 Nov 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MEXICO-ARGENTINA/ (PIX) (TV) Argentine President-elect Fernandez delivers speech in Mexican university

In his first foreign trip as Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez delivers a speech at UNAM university in an event organized by influential left-wing intellectuals. 5 Nov 23:30 ET

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PROTECTION EXPLAINER: Is it legal for Trump's allies to unmask the whistleblower?

U.S. President Donald Trump and his political allies have called for the name of the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry to be revealed. The following explains whether U.S. law protects whistleblowers from within the intelligence community from being publicly identified or retaliated against. 5 Nov 23:30 ET

BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) British PM Johnson to launch his election campaign

British PM Johnson is expected to launch his election campaign. 6 Nov

INDONESIA-USA/ (TV) U.S. Commerce Secretary visits Jakarta

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visits Jakarta for two days (Nov 5-6) and is expected to meet the country's leaders, after saying at the ASEAN summit on Monday that the U.S. "will continue to negotiate trade deals" in Asia. 6 Nov

CHILE-PROTESTS/IMAGE (PIX) A PICTURE AND ITS STORY - Return fire of Molotov cocktail sets Chilean policewomen ablaze

For Reuters photographers covering protests in the central Santiago rallying point of Plaza Italia on Monday, it was business as usual - with gas masks at the ready - as the police set about clearing the square for the evening. 6 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry leads slate of government officials called to House committee

The three committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to testify in connection with the investigation into the whistleblower complaint over Trump and figures connected to him and their interaction with Ukrainian officials. 6 Nov

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Top U.S. diplomat for Asia visits S.Korea

David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, meets South Korean officials in Seoul amid stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, a deepening history and trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and ongoing negotiations on the costs for keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea. 6 Nov 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

SUDAN-DARFUR/ (PIX) (TV) First multimedia field trip to Sudan's Darfur region since 2013

First Reuters field trip to Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region as the new civilian Prime Minister seeks to find peace solution for this long-forgotten conflict. Planning multimedia story reported from camps of people displaced in 2003 - have they ever hope to go back home? Story to land on Wednesday. 6 Nov 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

NORWAY-RUSSIA/US-ARCTIC (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE-On Norway's border with Russia, unease over military buildup

Under a soft winter sun in northern Norway, U.S. Marines train in the ice and snow as they learn how to fight in the freezing cold. 6 Nov 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabwe government workers set to protest over salaries

Zimbabwe government workers plan to take to the streets to press for higher wages amid the country's worst economic crisis in a decade, which has unleashed triple-digit inflation. The planned march is a test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been accused of using his predecessor's heavy-handed tactics to stifle dissent after banning several opposition protests. 6 Nov 09:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

SPAIN-ELECTION/ SCENARIOS: Will Spain get a prime minister? How could that even work?

Scenarios piece on what could happen in Spain's after Sunday's parliamentary election, which opinion polls show will likely deliver no easy majority for any party of group or parties. Who will swallow their pride for the greater prize of being in government or the greater good of avoiding yet another repeat election? 6 Nov 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY EGYPT-WATER/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Water crisis looms for Egypt as Ethiopia dam talks falter, temperatures rise Egyptian farmer Ahmed Abd-Rabo used to get plenty of water from the Nile to irrigate his seven feddans (7.3 acres) of land. Now he has abandoned almost half the plot as supplies along a 50km canal slow.

6 Nov GLOBAL-FOOD/SCIENCE

TRFN FEATURE: - Beyond vegan burgers: next-generation protein could come from air, methane, volcanic springs It may sound like science fiction, but in a few short years the family dinner table may be laden with steak from a printer and other proteins produced from air, methane or volcanic microbes.

6 Nov NEWZEALAND-SPACE/

New Zealand set to announce details of its first ever space mission New Zealand will announce details of its first ever space mission.

6 Nov 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT INDONESIA-HEALTH/INTERNET (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian students develop device to monitor internet users' health Indonesia college students invent a wristband device which accesses the health of user in a bid to prevent internet fatigue.

6 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BANKS-FOREX/LAWSUIT Five major banks brace for London forex class action

A high-profile class action kicks off in London on Wednesday that will seek hefty damages from five major banks over allegations their traders formed cartels that rigged the vast foreign exchange markets and caused customers harm. 6 Nov

PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/ (TV) Philippines newly appointed 'drug tsar' and Duterte's critic to speak

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo is expected to speak after being appointed President Rodrigo Duterte’s "drugs tsar". The opposition leader has expressed alarm about the high death toll in his anti-narcotics campaign, but her office believes the offer is a cynical political ploy to discredit her, and she has yet to agree to it. 6 Nov

ODDLY ENOUGH SOUTHKOREA-LIVINGFUNERAL/ (PIX) (TV)

South Koreans attend 'living funerals' to live better 'Dying' for a better life: more than 25,000 people in South Korea have attended their own funeral service, since the "living funeral" facility opened in 2012. 6 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE JAPAN-DEFENCE/SUBMARINE

Japan to fly rising sun flag for submarine launch Decked in the rising sun flag Japan will launch its latest Souryu-class advanced diesel submarine in a ceremony at a shipyard in Kobe. The flag, which is used as an ensign by Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force, is seen by some countries, particularly South Korea as a symbol of Japan's military past. 6 Nov 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC-GEORGEMICHAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Late pop idol George Michael returns with new song A new song recorded by George Michael in his final studio sessions before his sudden Christmas 2016 death is released on Wednesday.

6 Nov 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT FILM-LASTCHRISTMAS/INTERVIEW (TV)

George Michael's music the soundtrack for movie 'Last Christmas' Reuters speak to the producer of the film "Last Christmas" ahead of its release on November 8. The romantic comedy which features George Michael and Wham!'s music, stars Emelia Clarke, Henry Golding and was co-written by Emma Thompson.

6 Nov 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 6 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

