China, France reaffirm support of Paris climate agreement, say it's 'irreversible' -statement
China and France reaffirmed their support for the Paris climate change agreement, saying they consider it an "irreversible process", according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.
They also reaffirmed their strong determination to improve international cooperation on climate change.
The Trump administration this week filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on combating climate change.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-China will keep door open to foreign investment, global industry despite trade war
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- France
- Paris
- United States
- administration
- Trump
ALSO READ
China, U.S. made progress in trade talks - Chinese vice foreign minister
Arihia Bennett appointed representative on NZ-China Council
China stocks ease as investors ponder over earnings; Hong Kong up
5G versions of Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to go on sale in China on Oct 23
China will monitor U.S. entities list, further open to foreign investment