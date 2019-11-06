Russia urges Iran to fulfil commitments under nuclear deal
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on Iran to fulfill the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers but said Moscow understood why Tehran was cutting back on its commitments.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Lavrov said events unfolding around the nuclear deal were extremely alarming. He blamed the situation on the United States, which pulled out of the pact and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.
