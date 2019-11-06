Jordan says 3 Mexicans, 1 Swiss wounded in stabbing at tourist spot
Jordan's minister of health said three Mexicans and one Swiss tourist were wounded along with four Jordanians when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jersah city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins. Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the other light ones, Fayez Jaber told Reuters. He gave no further details.
Police said a man was arrested over the attack. Sources had earlier mistakenly said three of the wounded tourists were Spaniards.
