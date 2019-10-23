Uzbekistan keen to attract Indian tourists to its historical regions

In a bid to promote greater people-to-people contacts, Uzbekistan is pitching its historical regions of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khorezm as attractive destinations for Indian tourists and simplifying travel procedures. Uzbekistan's envoy to India Farhod Arziev on Wednesday said an Uzbek delegation is currently visiting India to promote its various historical regions as apt tourist destination for India.

Samarkand's Deputy Governor Nurillaev Botirjon, Khorezm's Deputy Governor Temur Davletov and Bukhara's First Deputy Governor Makhsudov Bakhtiyor are part of the delegation currently visiting India to promote tourism to their respective regions, he said. Arziev said the number of tourists from India has doubled in the last two years.

He said his country wants to further encourage people-to-people exchange and simplify the travel procedures.

