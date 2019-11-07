Thirty-seven killed in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

Thirty-seven civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded in an attack by an unidentified gunman on a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack took place between Semafo's Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, the company said earlier.

