Exiled Cambodian opposition figure refused boarding onto Paris-Bangkok flight
Cambodia's self-exiled opposition founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok, a Reuters witness said.
Rainsy told Reuters Thai Airways had been requested to refuse his boarding and that he would not be deterred from trying again.
