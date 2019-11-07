International Development News
South Korea deports two North Koreans for killing 16 crew members

South Korea on Thursday deported two North Korean nationals back to their home country after finding out that they killed 16 crew members on a fishing boat, informed the Unification Ministry of South Korea.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On Saturday, the perpetrators were apprehended near the Northern Limit Line, a de facto maritime border off South Korea's east coast as they were attempted to run away from the South's navy. During the investigation, officials learned that they killed 16 other crew members of their boat and fled

They were deported to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom. "The deportation took place after South Korea informed North Korea of its decision to send them back earlier this week and the North subsequently agreed to it," the ministry said. (ANI)

