International Development News
Development News Edition

Singapore tackles "pop up" sex but little help seen for victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:11 IST
Singapore tackles "pop up" sex but little help seen for victims
Image Credit: Max Pixel

Singapore is clamping down on landlords whose rental flats serve as "pop up" brothels but campaigners said on Thursday it would do little to help the women who are trafficked into sex work.

The government announced tougher sentences this week in a bid to stamp out a trend for temporary apartment brothels in the city-state, most staffed by women lured from poorer parts of Asia with a false promise of legal work. Their emergence fits a global pattern of vice gangs using city flats hidden far from sight, advertising sex services on hard-to-trace websites and apps, then turning huge profits by selling trafficked women and children for sex.

Under laws passed on Monday, homeowners or landlords whose Singapore premises are used for prostitution now face stiffer penalties, including jail terms and fines. "The law is good to deter people but there are bound to be people who would still want to commit the crime," said Michael Chiam, the executive director of anti-trafficking group Hagar International in Singapore.

"The girls are afraid to go to the police on their own because they know they owe the traffickers a lot of money and the traffickers know their family back home," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. The "pop up" sex shops - on the rise in anonymous housing estates in ordinary neighborhoods - are a far cry from the controlled "red light" district in suburban Singapore.

But they fit a wider trend for short-term brothels that let gangs evade police whilst retaining control of the business. Last year, Airbnb said it would invest in new technology to tackle sex trafficking at its short-term rental properties, with thousands of brothels uncovered from London to New York.

Prostitution is not illegal in Singapore but soliciting, pimping or owning a brothel are criminalized. TRAPPED

Women from poor parts of Asia are often lured to Singapore with promises of better pay and the city's wholesome image. Many fall victims to trafficking, paying hefty fees to middlemen who fail to secure legal work documents then scare them into sex work to pay off debts accrued en route.

Instead of targetting the syndicates, the government should offer immunity to encourage the women to speak out, said Vanessa Ho from Singapore-based sex workers' advocacy group, Project X. "At the end of the day it's the women who continuously get arrested and deported," said the group's executive director.

"Sex workers would not willingly go to the police to say these are the men that brought me to Singapore because when they do that, they are liable to be arrested and deported." Singapore was ranked 'Tier 2' in the latest U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report for not fully meeting minimum standards when it comes to eliminating human trafficking.

The Singapore government said the tougher penalty was aimed at vice syndicates that use technology to evade enforcement. The number of women arrested for prostitution through an online platform jumped to 55% last year from 16% in 2015, official data shows.

Most were arrested in residential estates. Under the new law, owners of pop-up brothels face a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of S$150,000 ($110,000).

($1 = 1.3567 Singapore dollars)

Also Read: Ayush ministry to study efficacy of ayurvedic drugs in pregnant women

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank expands branch network in Tamil Nadu

Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has opened 23 new branches in Tamil Nadu during this fiscal year. As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.The 23 new ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week...

UK police formally identify 39 bodies found in truck last month

British police said on Thursday they had formally identified the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London in October and their families had been notified.This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work w...

Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Pakistans Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member strong special Tourism Police Force for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019