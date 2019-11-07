Chile's Pinera announces measures to tighten security amid riots, violence

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera announced on Thursday several measures to tighten security amid continuing riots, looting, and violence that have left at least 20 dead over more than two weeks of protests in the South American nation.

The president announced bills to toughen penalties on hooded vandals, to crackdown against looting and a measure to beef up aerial enforcement.

