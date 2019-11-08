EXCLUSIVE-Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House-sources
An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a 'phase one' trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said. The idea of a tariff rollback was not part of the original October "handshake" deal between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump, these sources said.
Chinese officials said earlier Thursday that tariff reductions had been agreed, and a U.S. official confirmed that that was the case. There is a divide within the administration over whether rolling back tariffs will give away U.S. leverage in the negotiations, the sources said.
Also Read: RPT-China to ask U.S. to remove tariffs in exchange for ag buys in talks Friday-sources
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Liu He
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Chinese
- administration
ALSO READ
ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump
TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi
TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi
US House approves procedure to impeach President Donald Trump
UPDATE 1-Revenue from Syria oil fields to go to SDF, not United States -Pentagon