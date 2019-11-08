International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Quake in northwestern Iran kills 4, injures 70 -reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ardabil
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 07:52 IST
UPDATE 4-Quake in northwestern Iran kills 4, injures 70 -reports
Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake in northwestern Iran killed at least four people and injured 70 early on Friday, according to Iranian media reports quoting officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 2:17 a.m. (2247 GMT) 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil. Iran's IRNA news agency said the tremor was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic in the middle of the night.

Iranian media gave no further details about the casualties, but Iranian state TV said the quake was felt in several towns and cities. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was felt by some 20 million people. The quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), which would have amplified the shaking.

Also Read: Bangladesh court sentences 16 people to death Nusrat Jahan Rafi's murder case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Celtics handle Hornets in Walker's return to Charlotte

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, Kemba Walker added 14 in his return to Charlotte, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the host Hornets 108-87 Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth strai...

Lundqvist, Rangers stymie Hurricanes

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made enough early stops and his teammates finally generated offense in a 4-2 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Lundqvist made 22 of his season-high 45 saves in the first...

China calls Hong Kong protesters 'mobsters' after stabbing

Beijing, Nov 8 AFP China has slammed radical protesters in Hong Kong as mobsters using violence to influence upcoming local elections, after a pro-Beijing lawmaker was injured in a stabbing. The international finance hub has been shaken by ...

Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

An emergency official says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northwestern Iran has killed at least five people and injured 120 others. Pirhossein Koulivand told state TV about the deaths and injuries early Friday morning.The quake hit at 220 a....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019