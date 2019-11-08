Hong Kong protesters call for city-wide vigils after student dies
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters called Friday for city-wide vigils to mourn a student who died from injuries sustained when he fell during clashes with police.
The calls for candle-lit vigils on Friday evening were made on online messaging boards used by the largely anonymous protest movement.
