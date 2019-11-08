MoS G Kishan Reddy outlines misuse of NPOs in terror financing at global counter terror meet

Terror organisations in some countries are misusing non-profit organisations (NPOs) to propagate fundamentalism, radicalisation and to move funds to boost their interests, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said here at a global ministerial-level conference against terrorism on Friday. Presenting India's third intervention on the usage of NPOs in radicalisation and terror financing on the last day of the three-day 'No Money For Terror' Conference in Melbourne, the minister said, "India's experience testifies the fact that terror organisations in some countries are misusing NPOs to propagate fundamentalism, radicalisation and also to move funds to further the interests of terrorist organisations."

"Some NPOs are being misused for fundraising at international level and moving the funds internationally, in the garb of donations and charities," he added. Continuing to focus on the need for counter-radicalisation, the minister also pointed out the strict action taken against the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), a Mumbai based charity organisation, founded by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

He explained to the gathering that "IRF collected millions of rupees through charities and donations worldwide and used the funds to spread radical thoughts". In the last engagement of his visit, Reddy headed the Indian delegation in a bilateral meeting with a delegation led by Australian Minister of Home Affairs, Peter Dutton. The meeting focused on matters regarding cyber terror, effective investigation and implementing global standards on terror financing.

At the bilateral meeting, both sides further exchanged views on ways and means of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas related to counter-terrorism as well as institutionalising a periodic dialogue between Ministries of Home Affairs of both countries. In addition, India's offer to host the 3rd Conference on 'No Money For Terror' was appreciated and applauded by all members.

India is occupying centre stage in the global war on terror, given that it is also hosting a Joint Experts Meeting on behalf in FATF in April 2019 in New Delhi. Reddy, along with National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief YC Modi and officials of IB, Financial Intelligence Unit and External Affairs Ministry, is currently attending a three-day global conference on 'No Money for Terror' here. The conference is a ministerial-level grouping of 70 countries that focuses on countering terror financing, terror and radicalisation. (ANI)

