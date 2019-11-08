2 believed injured in explosion at mine in Germany
Two people were believed to have been injured in an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany on Friday and about 35 others were still underground, authorities said. The explosion happened Friday morning at the Teutschenthal facility, near Halle.
Around 35 people were still some 700 meters (2,300 feet) underground, in secure areas and supplied with oxygen, the state mining authority in Saxony-Anhalt told news agency DPA. Officials planned to bring them up to the surface later via an intact shaft.
The facility is a former potash mine where mineral waste is now stored. It wasn't immediately clear what might have caused the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
