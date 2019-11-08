Syrian talks to reconvene in Geneva on Nov. 25 - UN Envoy

A U.N. backed panel on Syria will meet again in Geneva later in November, the U.N. Special Envoy said on Friday, after it met for the first time seeking political reconciliation following 8-1/2 years of war.

"The two co-chairs have agreed to meet here again in 14 days. The next round of discussions will start on November 25," Geir Pedersen said of the Constitutional Committee.

