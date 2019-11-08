Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

International Development News
FGN26 KARTARPUR-2NDLD PAK Thousands of Sikh pilgrims await Kartarpur corridor's historic inauguration

Kartarpur: Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world are eagerly waiting for Saturday's historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan separately inaugurate the cross-border pathway in their respective countries.

FGN23 PAK-LD SHARIF Ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment: Maryam

Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has heeded doctors' advice and given in to his family's request to fly to London for the treatment of his diseases, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Friday.

FGN8 US-H-1B-LD FEE US increases H1B application fee by USD 10

Washington: As part of its revised selection process, the US has hiked by USD 10 the application fee of the H-1B work visa, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. By Lalit K Jha

FGN12 KARTARPUR-PAK-IMAGE Through Kartarpur, Pakistan aims to rebuild economy, image

Islamabad: For cash-strapped Pakistan, struggling to rebuild its economy and image, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is an opportunity to project itself as a moderate nation while earning a tidy sum annually from pilgrims. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN11 UK-VISA-DOCTORS UK Home Secretary promises new fast-track visa for doctors from countries like India

London: Britain’s Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel has hit the general election campaign trail with a promise to make it easier for medical professionals from countries like India to be able to address shortages in the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS). By Aditi Khanna

FGN14 ISRAEL-INDIANS Indian family to be deported from Israel amid crackdown on illegal migrant workers

Jerusalem: Four members of an Indian family, including two children, detained in Israel for staying illegally are likely to be deported soon after the completion of formalities, officials here said amidst a crackdown on illegal migrant workers. By Harinder Mishra

FGN10 PAK-PROTEST Pak govt tells 'Azadi March' protestors to come to negotiating table to resolve differences

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Friday told the opposition leaders, led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to end their agitation, even as the protestors demanding resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to call off their massive sit-in that has entered the eight day.

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes pubic but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to reporte...

Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens

Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their ...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on...

UP power corporation chairman shifted

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday shifted Principal Secretary and UPPCL Chairman Alok Kumar to the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. The transfer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limite...
