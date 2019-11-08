International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:41 IST
Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on the two days. Kartarpur corridor is a "corridor of love" and there is no sinister design in it, he said on allegations that the Kartarpur corridor could be used to promote separatism in Punjab.

In an interaction with a group of India journalists, Qureshi termed as "historic" the opening of the corridor connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in the Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday. Calling India's move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under article 370 as "unilateral and unacceptable", he slammed India for the decision.

Pilgrims will not be charged a service fee to visit Kartarpur Shahib shrine on November 9 and 12, Qureshi said, hours after sources said Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will charge the USD 20 facilitation fee from each pilgrim using the corridor to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on Saturday. On the issue of resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue, he said, "We don't want dialogue with India for the sake of it".

"Kartarpur initiative does not mean Pakistan is interested in having bilateral talks with India," the Foreign Minister said. Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, India and Pakistan after tough negotiations signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. When asked whether passports will be required by the visiting pilgrims using the corridor, Qureshi said: "we will go by the provisions of the Kartarpur agreement signed between Pakistan and India".

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor and the travel will be visa-free. Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as fee. A 100-member special 'Tourism Police Force' for the security of Indian pilgrims using the Kartarpur corridor has been deployed by Pakistan's Punjab province.

Sikh pilgrims have started coming at the Nankana Sahib from India and other countries in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety grips Ayodhya ahead of SC verdict

A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town on Friday night as the news that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday began to trickle in. Policemen near Hanumangarhi temple a...

Ayodhya verdict: Maintain peace, Maha CM appeals to people

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce o...

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019