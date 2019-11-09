'Lots of things' are happening between India, US: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US has a "very good" relationship with India and "lots of things" are happening between the two countries On the possible visit to India, the US president Trump said that he will go to the country at "some point". He also made a reference to Houston event in Texas in September.

"We are dealing with India on lots of different things. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very great friend of mine. you saw me at Houston. We have a lost of things are happening with India," Trump told reporters outside the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India. In September while sharing a stage with Trump in Houston, Modi had invited the US President and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

New Delhi and Washington are engaged in talks to resolve the trade tensions between the two countries. Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers. (ANI)

