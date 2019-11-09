REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest day after student's death HONG KONG - Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent chaos.

INDIA-RELIGION-TEMPLE/ India top court rules in favor of Hindus in religious site dispute

NEW DELHI - India's Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu group in a long-running legal battle over a centuries-old religious site also claimed by Muslims, in a ruling that paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple at the site. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-TAXES Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, setting the stage for a possible decision before the 2020 election. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE

Bannon delivers damaging testimony in trial of longtime Trump adviser Stone WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon delivered potentially damaging testimony on Friday against Roger Stone, describing communicating with Trump's longtime adviser about WikiLeaks despite Stone's later denials and saying he believed Stone "had a relationship" with the website's founder.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China, sparking fresh doubts about when the world's two largest economies may end a 16-month trade war that has slowed global growth.

WEWORK-RESTRUCTURING/ WeWork data shows growth still doubling

NEW YORK - WeWork owner The We Company disclosed data on Friday that showed expansion of its office-sharing business was almost doubling in size from a large pipeline of leases even as the money-losing company plans to slash costs and reduce its headcount. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DOHERTY-ARREST Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

PARIS - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. PEOPLE-KEITH-FLINT

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000 LONDON - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 (351,083 pounds) at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home.

SPORTS OLYMPIC-USA-REFORMS/

USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes.

SOCCER-USA-WOMEN/ U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (PIX) (TV)

Ukraine expected to withdraw forces in eastern Donetsk region Ukraine expected to pull back forces and weaponry from a town in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a series of such moves that are a condition for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany.

9 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA-PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Democratic Tsunami calls for protest in central Barcelona

Catalan secretive protest group Democratic Tsunami calls for a protest in Barcelona's Placa Catalunya and all across Spain on the eve of parliamentary elections. 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GERMANY-BERLINWALL/TRABANT (PIX) (TV) East German Trabant car parade in the former border village of Moedlareuth

At the former border crossings a gate will be installed on November 9, which will be opened symbolically at 4 pm and will let the expected Trabi column pass through from the Thuringian to the Bavarian side. 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SINGLES-DAY/ALIBABA (PIX) (TV)

Alibaba kicks off annual Singles’ Day shopping festival with Taylor Swift E-commerce giant Alibaba Group kicks off the annual Singles’ Day shopping festival, China’s largest 24-hour online shopping event of the year. Pop superstar Taylor Swift is lined up as the headline act according to media reports, while CEO Daniel Zhang will also appear at the event.

10 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

