Muslims of sub-continent will always remain indebted to Iqbal: PM Imran

The Muslims of the sub-continent will always remain indebted to Allama Iqbal for his invaluable contributions, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday as Pakistan observed the 142nd birth anniversary of its national poet, also regarded as Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the East). In his message on the occasion, prime minister Khan said Iqbal infused a new spirit among the Muslims of the sub-continent, changed their thought process and provided them with a solid ideological foundation to strive for regaining their lost identity.

He said it was high time to revert to the message of Iqbal to find a solution to the ills corroding the society and hindering the progress, state-run Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying. The Muslims of the sub-continent will always remain indebted to the great visionary leader for his invaluable services, Khan said in his message.

Prime minister Khan said it was an occasion to recall and pledge for the nation to follow Iqbal's message of self-awareness and self-esteem. The great leader had also envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and made remarkable contributions towards understanding the true message of Islam, Khan said.

The prime minister urged the nation to pledge on this day to make even greater efforts for the fulfilment of the dream of "our forefathers and move forward according to the teachings of Iqbal for the greater good of our society". Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Iqbal is considered one of the most important figures in literature with literary works in both Urdu and Persian languages. Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz are among his best works.

Widely regarded as having inspired the Pakistan Movement, the eminent poet was also a philosopher, academic and a barrister. Iqbal died on April 21, 1938.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)