Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN6 BANGLA-LD CYCLONE

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh Dhaka: Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside India's West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. By Anisur Rahman

FGN2 US-COURT-VISA

US court refuses to strike down work permits for spouses of H1B visa workers Washington: In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 PAK-SHARIF

Sharif's travel to London for treatment in limbo as his name figures in no fly list Lahore: Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. By M Zulqernain

FGN10 IRAN-OIL-2NDLD DISCOVERY

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field Tehran: Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of "good news" for an economy battered by US sanctions. (AFP)

FGN4 SAUDI-ARAMCO-LD IPO

Saudi Aramco's record IPO starts Nov 17, prospectus says Riyadh: Saudi Aramco's much-anticipated initial public offering will begin on November 17, the company's prospectus said, without revealing the size of the stake sale or the pricing range. (AFP)

PTI CPS

