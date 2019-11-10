Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN6 BANGLA-LD CYCLONE

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh Dhaka: Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside India's West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. By Anisur Rahman

FGN2 US-COURT-VISA

US court refuses to strike down work permits for spouses of H1B visa workers Washington: In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 PAK-SHARIF

Sharif's travel to London for treatment in limbo as his name figures in no fly list Lahore: Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. By M Zulqernain

FGN10 IRAN-OIL-2NDLD DISCOVERY

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field Tehran: Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of "good news" for an economy battered by US sanctions. (AFP)

FGN4 SAUDI-ARAMCO-LD IPO

Saudi Aramco's record IPO starts Nov 17, prospectus says Riyadh: Saudi Aramco's much-anticipated initial public offering will begin on November 17, the company's prospectus said, without revealing the size of the stake sale or the pricing range. (AFP)

PTI CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)