International Development News
Development News Edition

Rallying-Bush fires reduce Rally Australia to four repeated stages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:26 IST
Rallying-Bush fires reduce Rally Australia to four repeated stages
Representative Picture.

Bush fires have forced organizers of the Rally of Australia, which is set to decide the manufacturers' title between Hyundai and Toyota, to reduce the route to less than a third of the original distance. Organizers said on Monday they planned to run the season-ending Coffs Harbour-based event over just 94.37 km, instead of 324.53 km, and with only four different stages to be used repeatedly.

The proposed route remains subject to approval by the governing FIA and New South Wales (NSW) Government. Spectator facilities will be provided only at the two super special stages. "We continue to stay in close and constant contact with the rural fire service and authorities about the changing nature of the NSW bushfire emergency and we are ready to react if necessary," said event CEO Darryl Ferris in a statement.

Authorities declared a state of emergency across a broad swath of Australia's east coast on Monday, urging residents in high-risk areas to evacuate ahead of looming "catastrophic" fire conditions. Bushfires burning across NSW and Queensland states have already killed three people and destroyed more than 150 homes. Officials expect adverse heat and wind conditions to peak at unprecedented levels on Tuesday.

Hyundai lead defending champions Toyota by 18 points, with Toyota's Estonian Ott Tanak already sure of the drivers' championship. According to rally regulations, only a third of points will be awarded if 25% or more but less than 50% of the scheduled length has been run.

That would make a win worth eight points instead of 25. Points for the final power stage remain unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Bush fires reduce Rally Australia to four repeated stages

Bush fires have forced organizers of the Rally of Australia, which is set to decide the manufacturers title between Hyundai and Toyota, to reduce the route to less than a third of the original distance. Organizers said on Monday they planne...

Indigenous leader calls for EU action against firms over Brazil deforestation

The European Union should consider sanctions for companies that source materials from protected Brazilian forest reservations and native lands, an indigenous community representative said. Sonia Guajajara, the head of APIB, which represents...

Fujifilm expects India camera biz to grow in triple digits, to expand offline retail presence

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday said it expects its camera business in India to grow in triple digits this fiscal, and is working on expanding its network of offline retail stores to 60 outlets. The company, which ...

Thousands of migratory birds die mysteriously in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake

Thousands of migratory birds of about ten species were found dead around Sambhar Lake, the countrys largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, sending shock waves among locals and authorities. Officials said they suspect water contamination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019