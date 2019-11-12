Bolivia's Morales says leaving for Mexico, vows to return 'with more strength and energy'

Bolivia's outgoing president Evo Morales announced his departure for asylum in Mexico on Twitter just after 9:30 p.m. (0130 GMT) on Monday night, vowing to return "with more strength and energy."

"It hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but I will stay in touch," he said. "Soon I will return with more strength and energy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)