China Talking to 'All Parties concerned' Ahead of Afghan Talks

The Chinese government is maintaining communication with all parties concerned for holding the intra-Afghan talks in China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press conference on Monday

  • ANI
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:26 IST
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese government is maintaining communication with all parties concerned for holding the intra-Afghan talks in China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press conference on Monday "China firmly supports the comprehensive and inclusive 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace reconciliation process and supports constructive dialogue between all parties concerned, including the Afghan government and the Taliban," Tolo News quoted Shuang as saying.

He added, "China is willing to provide a platform for dialogue and exchanges between the parties concerned in the Afghan issue and help with advancing the peace reconciliation process in Afghanistan on the basis of respecting the wishes of all related parties." A meeting was initially slated for October 29 and 30. However, the Afghan government had asked China to postpone the meeting.

Earlier in October, the Taliban announced that a delegation from the group led by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will attend the meeting. On Monday, a former Mujahideen leader and a prominent member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party Ismail Khan informed that the government is yet to finalise the list of attendees for the China meeting on Afghan peace.

"Seven people from the government and 18 representatives from political parties will be on the list," Ismail Khan said. According to the sources, the China meeting is expected to take place on November 21 in Beijing. (ANI)

