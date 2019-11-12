International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-origin taxi driver jailed for sexual assault in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:05 IST
Indian-origin taxi driver jailed for sexual assault in UK

An Indian-origin taxi driver found guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger when she was in an "extremely vulnerable condition" during a ride back to her home in London was sentenced to 16 months in prison by a UK court on Tuesday. Temur Shah, who worked for ride hailing company Uber, appeared before Judge Nicholas Wood at Isleworth Crown Court in west London and was told a custodial sentence was unavoidable for his actions on an “utterly defenceless” victim.

“You had a young woman in your trust, in your cab, late at night," the judge noted. The 45-year-old taxi driver had denied assaulting the 27-year-old female victim in January last year but had been found guilty following a week-long trial last month.

“Shah despicably took advantage of his position as a trusted licensed driver and sexually assaulted a passenger in a vulnerable state. His conviction was down to a meticulous investigation which left the jury in no doubt as to his guilt,” said Detective Superintendent Andy Cox from the Scotland Yard’s Roads and Transport Policing Command. Shah’s guilty verdict followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Taxi and Private Hire Policing Team – part of the Roads and Transport Policing Command which is part-funded by Transport for London (TfL) to tackle attacks on the city’s public transport.

Mandy McGregor, Head of Transport Policing and Community Safety at TfL, said: “This attack on a vulnerable passenger was predatory and disgusting, and we are pleased to see that Shah has been convicted. I would like to thank the young woman for coming forward and reporting this so TfL and the police could investigate and take action against the driver. “We expect the highest standards from TfL licensed taxi and private hire drivers. Not only has Shah been convicted but immediate licensing action was taken to prevent him from continuing in his role as a TfL licensed private hire driver.”

The offence dates back to early hours of January 15 last year when Shah picked up the woman, who was feeling unwell, from an address in central London. During the journey, Shah stopped the vehicle and insisted she should sit next to him in the front.

After driving for a bit longer, the passenger said she was going to vomit. Shah stopped the cab and leaned over her to open the front passenger door.

While doing this he sexually touched her and continued to sexually assault her even as she leant out of the vehicle being sick, the court was told. Afterwards, Shah dropped the passenger off near her home in north London and the matter was reported to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two strains of one bacterium combine to cause flesh-eating infection: Study

A new study used genetic analysis to reveal how two different strains of a single species of flesh-eating bacteria worked in concert to become more dangerous than either one strain alone. The work suggests that other difficult-to-treat infe...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Trump speech awaited

A rise in technology stocks drove the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to new record highs on Tuesday, while investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long ...

UPDATE 4-Hackers launch second cyber attack against UK Labour Party

Hackers attacked Britains opposition Labour Party for the second time in two days on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, flooding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election...

UPDATE 1-Catalan parliament presses case for independence, more protests planned

Catalonias parliament pressed its case for secession from Spain on Tuesday, two days after a national election, while French riot police fired tear gas at Catalan protesters to try to unblock a major border crossing.Defying a warning of leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019