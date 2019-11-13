International Development News
Development News Edition

Southeast Asian countries need tougher plastic policies to curb pollution -UN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:09 IST
Southeast Asian countries need tougher plastic policies to curb pollution -UN
Image Credit: ANI

Southeast Asian countries, among the world's worst ocean polluters, need tougher regulations for plastic packaging to curb leakage, a United Nations report said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia is a major contributor to land-based plastic waste leaking into the world's oceans, with more than half of it coming from four nations - Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand - along with China, the top single polluter. Many countries in the region struggle with poor waste sorting and disposal systems and their growth in population and explosive demand for consumer products mean more single-use plastic ends up in landfills or leaks into the environment.

To battle the growing crisis, Southeast Asia, home to 641 million people across 10 countries, needs to introduce region-wide policies to regulate plastic packaging, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said in an 89-page report. "Southeast Asia is a primary source and victim of plastic, where it is choking seas and threatening ecosystems and livelihoods," said Kakuko Nagatani-Yoshida, UNEP's Regional Coordinator for Chemicals and Waste.

"If we want to solve the marine litter problem globally, we have to solve it in this region." Worldwide, around eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, according to previously published UNEP data.

Whales and sea turtles have been found dead in the region in recent years with large amounts of plastic rubbish in their stomachs. In June, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) adopted a declaration to combat marine debris, a move commended by environmentalists as a good first step.

But whether the declaration will be implemented is questionable given that ASEAN has a code of non-interference in member states that would leave necessary policy-making in the hands of individual countries. Some governments in Southeast Asia have already introduced broad plans and timelines to reduce their plastic addiction.

Between now and 2025, Thailand plans to ban seven types of plastics most commonly found in the ocean such as bottle cap seals, disposable bags, cups, and straws. This week, the Thai cabinet approved a ban on plastic bags at supermarkets and department stores belonging to 43 companies, starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

The government said the policy was expected to save 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year, or 225,000 tonnes, from incineration or landfill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers in Delhi's district courts call off strike, to resume work on Saturday

Lawyers, who went on a strike on November 4 after the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes between them and police, called off the agitation on Friday, with a body representing them saying the advocates would resume work on Saturday. The strike...

Volkswagen says to invest 60 bn euros by 2024 in future car models

German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it would plough 60 billion euros USD 66 billion by 2024 into its switch to electric, hybrid and connected vehicles, as automakers around the world rev up electrification plans. The sum is an increase ...

Govt mulling to increase insurance limit from current Rs 1 lakh on deposits in banks: Sitharaman

The Finance Ministry is considering proposals to increase the insurance limit from the current Rs 1 lakh on deposits in banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. She said the ministry would move amendments in this regard du...

Metro services should not be free, but fares should be low: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he believed metro services should not be free but the fares must be low. Puri was attending the Urban Mobility India UMI conference here.As a politician, I believe that the fare of the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019