TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Oct property investment

  Updated: 14-11-2019 07:42 IST
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Oct property investment
Following is a breakdown of China's real estate investment for the year to October, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Actual investment in the sector (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Level 10,960.3 9,800.8 8,458.9 7,284.3 6,160.9 4,607.5 3,421.7 2,380.3 1,209.0 12,026.4 11,008.3 9,932.5 Change 10.3 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.9 11.2 11.9 11.8 11.6 9.5

9.7 9.7 Floor space under construction (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Level 8,549 8,342 8,132 7,942 7,723 7,453 7,226 6,994 6,749 8,223 8,049 7,844 Change 9.0 8.7 8.8 9.0 8.8 8.8 8.8 8.2 6.8 5.2

4.7 4.3 Floor space newly started for construction (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Level 1,856 1,657 1,451 1,257 1,055 798 586 387 188 2,093 1,889 1,688 Change 10.0 8.6 8.9 9.5 10.1 10.5 13.1 11.9 6.0 17.2

16.8 16.3 PROPERTY SALES Property sales measured by floor space (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Level 1,332.5 1,191.8 1,018.5 887.8 757.9 555.2 420.9 298.3 141.0 1,716.5 1,486.0 1,331.2 Change 0.1 -0.1 -0.6 -1.3 -1.8 -1.6 -0.3 -0.9 -3.6 1.3

1.4 2.2 Property sales by value (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Level 12,442 11,149 9,537 8,316 7,070 5,177 3,914 2,704 1,280 14,997 12,951 11,591 Change 7.3 7.1 6.7 6.2 5.6 6.1 8.1 5.6 2.8 12.2

12.1 12.5 SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY Sources of funds raised (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Total 14,515.1 13,057.1 11,372.4 9,980.0 8,496.6 6,668.9 5,246.6 3,894.8 2,449.7 16,596.3 15,007.7 13,563.6 Change 7.0 7.1 6.6 7.0 7.2 7.6 8.9 5.9 2.1 6.4

7.6 7.7 Loans 2,128.8 1,968.9 1,732.2 1,537.7 1,333.0 1,076.2 895.5 713.4 497.6 2,400.5 2,180.7 1,972.7 Change 7.9 9.1 9.8 9.5 8.4 5.5 3.7 2.5 -0.5 -4.9 -3.7 -5.2 Own funds 4,699.6 4,202.4 3,603.6 3,103.2 2,673.1 2,027.6 1,568.7 1,179.5 727.9 5,583.1 5,061.9 4,551.2 Change 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.8 4.7 4.1 5.3 3.0 -1.5 9.7 10.0

10.8 Foreign 13.1 10.4 8.1 6.1 4.3 3.0 3.4 3.3 5.2 10.8 10.2 8.0 funds Change 63.2 138.2 129.3 83.6 51.8 38.8 103.7 108.3 328.1 -35.8 -30.4 -35.6 Mortgage 2,213.7 1,990.0 1,744.9 1,519.8 1,280.6 1,025.1 803.1 564.5 345.8 2,370.6 2,142.0 1,940.8 Change 14.1 13.6 11.8 11.3 11.1 10.8 12.4 9.4 6.5 -0.8 -0.9

-0.9 OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index) Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct

101.14 101.08 100.94 100.90 100.89 100.85 100.92 100.78 100.57 101.85 101.92 101.94 (China economics team)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

