Australia urges restraint from Hong Kong police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:50 IST
Sydney, Nov 14 (AFP) Australia on Thursday made an unusually blunt call for Hong Kong police to respond "proportionately" to escalating protests, and urged the city's authorities to consider an independent investigation into police conduct. Urging "restraint" from both protestors and police after violence that has crippled the international financial hub, foreign minister Marise Payne echoed calls from the European Union and the United States for "genuine steps to de-escalate tensions".

"It is essential that the police respond proportionately to protests," Payne said, urging authorities to heed calls for an investigation into the police response to the protests. As pro-democracy protesters have stepped up a campaign of roadblocks and vandalism across Hong Kong, police have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and, on occasion, live ammunition.

But viral videos have also shown one police officer deliberately riding his motorcycle into crowds, the indiscriminate firing of teargas -- sometimes at journalists -- and multiple instances of officers lashing out. Amid allegations of brutality, an international expert panel advising Hong Kong's police watchdog has recommended an independent investigation into police conduct.

"Australia encourages the Hong Kong authorities to address the panel's recommendations," the minister said. Payne also tacitly rejected China's repeated assertion that events in Hong Kong are purely "domestic affairs".

"Australia has a substantial stake in Hong Kong's success. The city is home to one of our biggest expatriate communities globally and our largest commercial presence in Asia." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

