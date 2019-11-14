4 men with links to Islamic State arrested in Indonesia
Four men with links to the Islamic State terror group were arrested by the Indonesian police on Thursday, a day after a suicide bomber attacked a police station in Medan city, killing six people.
Four men with links to the Islamic State terror group were arrested by the Indonesian police on Thursday, a day after a suicide bomber attacked a police station in Medan city, killing six people. South China Morning Post quoted National Police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo as saying that the four suspects had undergone military training in the past and also fought alongside ISIS in Syria.
There were no details on when the four men returned from Syria or whether they were linked to the Medan blast. Meanwhile, Police have arrested the wife of the Medan suicide bomber for allegedly planning terror attacks in Bali using social media.
An estimated 50 ISIS fighters from Indonesia, along with their families, are believed to have escaped from Syria last month. Their whereabouts are currently unknown. (ANI)
