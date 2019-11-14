International Development News
Russia college shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk. One person died and three people were injured in the shooting at a college. Those injured include two teenagers and a young man," Sputnik quoted the Health Ministry of the Amur Region as saying.

The 19-year-old opened fire in a college campus in Blagoveshchensk and killed one person and injured three others following a conflict with his classmate. According to the local authorities, a conflict between two classmates might have been the reason behind the shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived, the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

