5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan, Tajikistan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale stuck Ashkasham district of Afghanistan on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale stuck Ashkasham district of Afghanistan on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far. The earthquake hit at the depth of 87.9 km at around 9:23 IST, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The tremors were felt across Pakistan and Tajikistan. The seismic activity was also felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Shangla, Buner, Dir Upper and Lower Dir, including Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Initially, no earthquake or financial loss was reported as a result of the earthquake. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- Tajikistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Peshawar
ALSO READ
FEATURE-India's increasing defences eat away at farmland along border with Pakistan
Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, say members of EU delegation after visiting J-K
Jammu and Kashmir : Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri
Pakistan Army targets forwards posts, villages along LoC in Rajouri
Airstrikes in southeast Afghanistan kill 47 terrorists: Afghan military spokesperson