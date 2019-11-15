International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Japan monarch spends symbolic night with goddess to end throne rituals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:13 IST
UPDATE 2-Japan monarch spends symbolic night with goddess to end throne rituals

In the chill pre-dawn hours of Friday, Japan's Emperor Naruhito emerged from a shrine compound where he had spent a symbolic night with the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe his family descends, completing the rituals of his accession. The "Daijosai" rite, centered on the goddess Amaterasu Omikami, began soon after sunset on Thursday and is the most overtly religious of all the rituals around Naruhito's succession after his father, Akihito, abdicated in April.

Amid flickering torchlight and chanting by priests, Emperor Naruhito emerged from behind the white curtains of the shrine at around 3:00 a.m., concluding a ceremony observed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and 400 dignitaries in an outdoor pavilion. "This ritual is basically a feast involving the sun goddess and the emperor," said John Breen, a professor at Kyoto's International Research Center for Japanese Studies, who added that most coronations have mystical elements.

"The emperor is transformed by partaking of this feast." Observance of the ritual has prompted lawsuits from critics ranging from communists to Christians, who say it smacks of the militaristic past and violates the constitutional separation of church and state, as the government pays the cost of 2.7 billion yen ($25 million).

Persistent rumors have held that the emperor has conjugal relations with the goddess, a view dating from the era before World War Two when the emperor was considered divine. Naruhito's grandfather Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought the war, was stripped of his divinity after its defeat. But the government and scholars say the ritual is a meal, at which the emperor offers foods ranging from rice and millet to abalone and persimmons to the goddess in the final ceremony that seals his new status as emperor.

Preparations began months ago, with the construction of a special shrine compound within the palace grounds and, later, the harvest of rice from two fields chosen by heating a turtle shell and reading the pattern of cracks. DINING WITH GODDESS

Soon after sunset, in scenes broadcast live on television, Naruhito was ushered through dark wooden corridors, shielded by a ceremonial umbrella and preceded by courtiers holding torches. Empress Masako followed, in 12-layered white robes. After disappearing behind white curtains into a dimly-lit room, kneeling by the side of piled straw mats draped in white, the emperor, accompanied only by two shrine maidens, arranged offerings for the goddess on 32 oakleaf plates.

Then he bowed and prayed for the peace of Japan. Afterward, they shared a meal of rice, millet and rice wine before he left the chamber. An identical ritual began in a different room around midnight.

Critics say that while a form of the ritual existed more than 1,000 years ago, its current shape dates from efforts in the late 1800s to unite Japan around the emperor. Koichi Shin, 60 and head of a group suing to ban the ritual, cited the rite's nationalistic underpinnings as one reason for its opposition. Another is the use of public funds.

Shin said there were fewer objections to Thursday's event and other imperial rites than at Akihito's accession in 1990, with less critical press coverage and fewer protests. Just 318 people sued the government this time, down from 1,700 then. "We don't expect good results," Shin said. "But we think it's important to use everything we can to get across the idea that merging religion and state isn't good." ($1=109.1000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...

NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers

A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and ...

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019