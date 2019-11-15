NATO chief Stoltenberg dismisses questions about bloc's unity, future
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sought to dismiss questions about the bloc's unity and future, after meeting President Donald Trump here on Thursday. Dismissing a recent remark by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the group is experiencing "brain death," the NATO leader said: "NATO is strong and has implemented the biggest enforcement of collective defense since the end of the Cold War," reported Xinhua.
"NATO is stronger and more agile than we had been for many, many years," Stoltenberg added. He also downplayed concerns about the bloc's future as issues such as burden-sharing, Iran and Turkey's military operations in Northern Syria are pitting its members against each other.
"Despite differences, we are able to unite around our core cause, which is to defend and protect each other," Stoltenberg said. As per a NATO press release, Stoltenberg pledged to Trump that Canada and European members would be stepping up their defense spending.
The meeting between Stoltenberg and Trump came ahead of a NATO leaders meeting in London slated to be held in December to commemorate the alliance's 70th anniversary. (ANI)
