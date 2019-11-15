International Development News
Development News Edition

South African Airways extends flight cancellations to Monday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:11 IST
South African Airways extends flight cancellations to Monday
Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

South African Airways (SAA) has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights to Monday, it said, as a majority of its employees went on strike on Friday.

The state airline said it was aiming to operate most of its international flights departing from Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport from Sunday.

It said inbound flights from London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt, and Hong Kong were set to operate from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019