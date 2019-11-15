South African Airways extends flight cancellations to Monday
South African Airways (SAA) has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights to Monday, it said, as a majority of its employees went on strike on Friday.
The state airline said it was aiming to operate most of its international flights departing from Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport from Sunday.
It said inbound flights from London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt, and Hong Kong were set to operate from Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African Airways
- Johannesburg
- London
- New York
- Washington
- Munich
- Frankfurt
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Watt-less Texans ready for Jaguars in London
Baseball-Washington celebrates first World Series title since 1924
UPDATE 1-Baseball-Washington celebrates first World Series title since 1924
Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide
UPDATE 5-North Korea launches two suspected missiles after warnings to Washington