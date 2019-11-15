Nepal local government representatives on exposure visit to India

A delegation of Nepal local government representatives is in India for an exposure visit as a part of India's post-earthquake reconstruction effort. The delegation of 16 representatives from Gorkha district arrived in India on November 12. The five-day visit is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The visit was aimed at providing an avenue for building capacities of key local stakeholders for ensuring earthquake-resilient reconstruction by raising community awareness about disaster management, recovery and resilience.

The delegation interacted with the elected representatives of Bhujand executives and observed the practices of owner-driven reconstruction adopted after the Bhuj earthquake. In Delhi, the delegation interacted with National Disaster Management Authority of India to get a comprehensive overview of India's disaster preparedness, recovery set up and experiences. India is collaborating with Nepal government on the post-earthquake reconstruction of 26,912 houses in Gorkha distrient the Nepal government's owner-driven reconstruction approach, UNDP is providct. To compleming socio-technical facilitation to homeowners to rebuild their resilient homes. (ANI)

