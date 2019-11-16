International Development News
Development News Edition

Afghanistan announces delay in Taliban-for-hostages exchange

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 00:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 23:58 IST
Afghanistan announces delay in Taliban-for-hostages exchange
The government "will review the exchange process in light of Afghanistan's national interests," he said, without providing further details. Image Credit: Pixabay

The exchange of three senior Taliban prisoners for two foreign hostages announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been delayed, a spokesman said Saturday. The Taliban prisoners "are still being held by the Afghan government. The inability of the Taliban to meet the conditions has caused a delay in the exchange," Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

The government "will review the exchange process in light of Afghanistan's national interests," he said, without providing further details. Ghani announced the exchange on Tuesday, saying the Taliban prisoners held at Bagram prison would be "conditionally" released.

They include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader and head of the Haqqani network, a notorious Taliban affiliate. The two foreign hostages -- American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks -- were kidnapped by gunmen wearing military uniforms in Kabul in August 2016.

Ghani said, "their health has been deteriorating while in the custody of the terrorists". He added the release of the two men, both professors, would "pave the way" for the start of unofficial direct talks between his government and the Taliban, who long have refused to negotiate with Ghani's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Huge Czech protest marking Velvet Revolution demands PM quit

Prague, Nov 16 AFP Around a quarter-million Czechs flooded central Prague on Saturday to mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution toppled communism in then-Czechoslovakia, with protesters demanding that billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Ba...

Train engine's wheel breaks in Andhra Pradesh

Passengers of the New Delhi-Trivandrum Central Express had a lucky escape when a wheel of the trains engine broke in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.South Central Railway Chief PRO Ch Rakesh said no damage was done ...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido calls for new wave of protests against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday called on supporters to lead a new wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, who has held on to power despite an economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions. Guaido won broad i...

Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East

The Congress on Saturday fielded its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Vallabhs candidature from the Jamshedpur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019