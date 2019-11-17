International Development News
Development News Edition

Devastated Venice braced for third major flood

  • PTI
  • |
  • Venice
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:16 IST
Devastated Venice braced for third major flood
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Mark's Square closed on Friday as the latest sea surge struck with strong storms and winds battering the region. Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

Venice was braced Saturday for an unprecedented third major flooding in less than a week, with seawater due to swamp the already devastated historic city where authorities have declared a state of emergency. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Mark's Square closed on Friday as the latest sea surge struck with strong storms and winds battering the region.

After a brief respite on Saturday, the city forecast high water of 160 centimeters (over five feet) for just after midday on Sunday, lower than Tuesday's high of 187 centimeters but still dangerous. Churches, shops and homes in the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been inundated by unusually intense "acqua alta", or high water, which on Tuesday hit its highest level in half a century.

"We've destroyed Venice, we're talking about one billion (euros) in damage," Brugnaro said after the second major flooding of around 160 centimeters hit on Friday. The Italian football team traveled to Venice on Saturday to show solidarity with the stricken city.

"On behalf of the whole team, we stand close to the city of Venice," said Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian football federation delegation visited several businesses damaged by the flooding and chatted with Venetians, volunteers, and police.

"Venice will overcome this too. Like an athlete who suffers a serious injury and then gets up again," said delegation chief and former Azzurri international Gianluca Vialli. The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to tackle the devastation.

Surveying the damage, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini warned the task of repairing the city would be huge. More than 50 churches had suffered damage, he said. Residents whose houses have been hit are eligible for up to 5,000 euros in immediate government aid, while restaurant and shop owners can receive up to 20,000 euros and apply for later.

Most of the city's cash machines were no longer working because of the water, making life even more difficult for tourists and Venetians. Despite being used to the inconvenience of their city's rising waters, some inhabitants expressed frustration.

"All the stock in the basement is lost," lamented Luciano, a worker at a shop along St. Mark's Square. He said he remembered well the infamous "acqua alta" of 1966 when the water rose to a level of 1.94 meters, the highest since records began in 1923.

"These so frequent high waters have never happened before... this time there's so much more damage than in the past," he said. Hotels reported canceled reservations, some as far ahead as December, following the widespread diffusion of images of Venice underwater.

Tuesday's high waters submerged around 80 percent of the city, officials said. Many, including Venice's mayor, have blamed the disaster on global warming and warned that the country prone to natural disasters must wake up to the risks posed by ever more volatile seasons.

The Serenissima, as the floating city is called, is home to 50,000 residents but receives 36 million visitors each year. A massive infrastructure project called MOSE has been underway since 2003 to protect the city, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals, and delays.

The speaker of Italy's Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, visited Venice on Saturday and called for the MOSE project to be completed. "Once the emergency is over, the light on Venice should not go out," Italian media reported.

"Venice needs attention. Now is the time to do it and if the MOSE serves as it should avoid such disasters, then it must be finished."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government yellow vest demonstrations erupted into vio...

French protesters, police clash on 'yellow vest' anniversary

Paris, Nov 17 AFP French police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing yellow vest protesters in Paris Saturday, on the first anniversary of the movement challenging President Emmanuel Macrons policies. Clashes broke out...

Tennis-Thiem swats aside holder Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem was at his dominant best as he dismantled defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the final of the season-ending ATP finals. Austrian Thiem will face Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday f...

UPDATE 4-White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

A White House budget official testified on Saturday about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine in a closed-door session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, with public hearings set to resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019