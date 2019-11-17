International Development News
Development News Edition

US embassy in Lebanon 'supports' peaceful protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:09 IST
US embassy in Lebanon 'supports' peaceful protests

Beirut, Nov 17 (AFP) The US embassy in Lebanon said on Saturday it supported the one-month-old anti-government protest movement in Lebanon. "We support the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity," the embassy said on Twitter.

Lebanon has since October 17 been swept by an unprecedented cross-sectarian protest movement against the entire political establishment, which is widely seen as irretrievably corrupt and unable to deal with a deepening economic crisis. The government stepped down on October 29 but stayed on in a caretaker capacity, and an economic crisis has also battered the country.

Some local players, notably the powerful pro-Iranian Shiite movement Hezbollah, have accused "external parties" and Western embassies of supporting the popular uprising, including through financial backing. Several mass rallies are planned for Sunday in cities across Lebanon to keep up the pressure on the country's ruling class.

On Saturday, an initiative dubbed the "revolution bus" traversed the country. Leaving Akkar region in the north in the morning, the bus -- decorated with the names of protest hotbeds in the multi-confessional country -- arrived early in the evening in the southern city of Sidon.

According to protesters, the initiative sought to break down geographical and sectarian barriers and overcome the collective trauma of the 1975-1990 civil war. In an incident that became emblematic of inter-sectarian schisms during that deadly conflict, a bus was strafed by gunfire. (AFP) RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school whe...

Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

Defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more as Germany comfortably saw off Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to clinch their place at Euro 2020, helped by Northern Irelands 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. Ginter broke the dea...

Czech Republic: Over two lakh people take part in anti-government protests in Prague

Over two lakh people took part in the anti-government protest in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, on Saturday local time. The protest was organised by a group named Million Moments for Democracy which has been urging Prime Minister An...

Soccer-Austria beat North Macedonia to qualify for Euro 2020

David Alabas early goal and a snap effort from Stefan Lainer in the second half ensured Austria qualified for next years European Championship with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia on Saturday. It is a second successive qualification for Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019