Britain charges man arrested at Heathrow Airport with terrorism offence

A man who was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight from Turkey has been charged with a terrorism offence, British police said on Sunday. Mamun Rashid, 26, will appear in court on Monday on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, police said in a statement. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of offences related to the conflict in Syria.

Turkish authorities have begun to send Islamic State detainees back to their home countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)