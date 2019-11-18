International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivia government says unrest is 'down by half'

  • PTI
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 06:09 IST
Bolivia government says unrest is 'down by half'
Image Credit:

Bolivia's interim government said Sunday that the violent demonstrations roiling the country were slowing, while peasant groups close to former president Evo Morales demanded provisional leader Jeanine Anez's resignation. The number of trouble spots is "down by half," interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said.

The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The protests that forced Morales to seek asylum in Mexico have continued, primarily around the central city of Cochabamba, where violent clashes erupted Friday between coca growers and both army troops and police.

Nine people died, the IACHR reported, though the government has recognized only five of them. Murillo angered opposition groups by suggesting that the coca growers might even have shot some of their own supporters to generate sympathy.

But Thomas Becker, an American lawyer with the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard University, rejected that theory. He said he had been to the morgue in the city of Sacaba, where the victims were taken, and that all nine had been shot.

Becker told AFP by phone that he had interviewed 50 people in Sacaba and that all insisted that none of the civilian protesters had firearms. From Mexico, Morales lashed out at the killings, tweeting that "these crimes against humanity ... must not go unpunished." The IACHR decried as "grave" a decree from the Anez government exempting the armed forces from criminal responsibility as they preserve public order.

The rights group, an autonomous arm of the Organization of American States, said the effect of the decree could be to "stimulate violent repression." Presidential minister Jerjes Justiniano insisted the decree did not give troops "a license to kill" but merely provided constitutional underpinning for their efforts to keep the peace. Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country's interim president on Tuesday, filling a vacuum left by Morales' departure and the resignations of several ministers.

Although demonstrations were generally waning on Sunday, protesters blockaded a highway from El Alto, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from Bolivia's administrative capital, raising the specter of fuel shortages. The Senkata refinery in El Alto furnishes the La Paz region with gasoline and natural gas.

Food shortages are being reported in many regions. The interim government sent a plane with 35 tons of meat to La Paz and promised to provide 25 tons of chicken, Justiniano said.

But pressure on the government remains high, and six coca-growers' unions in Chapare, a Morales stronghold, late Saturday demanded Anez's resignation "within 48 hours" and fresh elections within 90 days. Unrest in Bolivia first erupted after Morales -- the country's first indigenous president -- was accused of rigging the results of the October 20 polls to gain re-election.

He resigned and fled to Mexico after losing the support of the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief

Saving lives by improving road safety is one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations chief said in his message for the global day set aside for remembering the victims of traffic accidents.N...

RPT-COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp

The Reshaping of British Railways, published in 1963, made its principal author, Dr Richard Beeching, the most hated civil servant in Britain.Beeching became so notorious his name is still invoked in an election campaign almost 60 years lat...

FEATURE-In war-ravaged Kabul, women throng parks for peace and picnics

The sound of women laughing and singing in public is rare in Kabul, where four decades of war have left a population anxious and on edge as they go about their daily lives - except on Wednesdays, when hundreds of Afghan women head to the pa...

Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019