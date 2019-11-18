Girl dies, several feared missing as French river bridge collapses

A 15-year-old girl was killed after a suspension bridge over a river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, causing a car, a truck and possibly a third vehicle to plunge into the water, local authorities said.

Four people were rescued but several others were feared to miss after the collapse of the bridge linking the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse, the fire service and local security chief Etienne Guyot said.

