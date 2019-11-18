Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office records; Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses

"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore.

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. The U.S. singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia's most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate.

