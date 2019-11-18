International Development News
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office records; Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation

Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses

"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore.

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. The U.S. singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia's most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Man arrested for killing watchman

One person has been arrested for allegedly murdering a watchman here, police said on Monday. Irfan, who worked as a watchman, was shot dead in Charthawal police station area here on November 16, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.The accused, identifi...

Pak successfully test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Pakistan on Monday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 650 kilometres, bringing a number of Indian cities under its range. The test-firing of the Shaheen-I missile by...

3 Indians held in Lankan airport for illegal possession of gold

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lankas Bandaranaike International Airport here for illegally carrying 1.5 kg gold, according to a media report on Monday.The accused, aged between 29 to 34 years, were handed over to customs ...

Kejriwal announces free sewer connection scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free sewer connections for residents of the city if they apply for one before March 31, 2020. Under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Yojna, nearly 2.31 lakh people who do not have a sewer connec...
