Botswana's economy is expected to grow by 3.6% this year, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Monday, down from a previous forecast of 4.3%.

Gross domestic product growth in the diamond-producing southern African nation is projected to expand by 4.4% in 2020, Masisi said in his state of the nation address.

