Senior Indian Army officer meets Nepal Army chief, discusses bilateral ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:46 IST
A senior Indian Army officer on Monday called on the Nepal Army chief Gen Purnachandra Thapa at the Nepal Army headquarters here and discussed about the bilateral ties and mutual cooperation. "Indian Army's Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal called on the Nepal Army chief Gen Purnachandra Thapa at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday. During the meeting they discussed about bilateral interest and mutual cooperation," the Nepal Army headquarters said in a statement.

"Such types of exchange of high level visits between the two armies will help in further strengthening and deepening friendly relations existing between the two armies," it said. Lt Gen Dayal's meeting with Gen Thapa came weeks after India's Quarter Master General Lt Gen Gopal R met the Nepalese Army chief and discussed about the bilateral ties.

